Cape Buffalo Hunting Packages: Choosing the Right Safari Experience for Your Budget and Preferences

Veteran African hunters may find the pre-trip preparations to be a breeze, but newcomers to the continent will likely appreciate some pointers.

Find out how to plan a Cape Buffalo Hunting package, including how much money you’ll need to save up, whether or not to hire an agent, and what to look for in a hunting outfitter.

1. Decide on your budget

Choose a package where the final price is the final price, without any “hidden extras” or stipulations that could cause the price to shift if the currency rate fluctuates before you trip. This will help you stick to your Cape Buffalo hunting budget. Don’t go on any hunts where the costs are up in the air.

Get clarification on anything that may affect your hunt that wasn’t factored into the outfitter’s initial quote.

The cost of the hunt is only the beginning; other expenses like taxidermy, shipping the trophy, housing, and more may add up quickly.

2. Pick the right time of year

You’ll need to plan your hunts around the hunting seasons in any countries you plan to visit. One must choose the optimum time to hunt in order to maximise their chances of success.

Cape Buffalo hunting in the wild is best done during the dry season, when vegetation is scarce and water levels are low. In a same vein, if you’re seeking a leopard, you won’t be able to bag one in less 14 days.

At the same time that antelope and warthog are having their young, it can be difficult to draw a leopard to bait.

3. Check on licencing

The terrible truth is that there are many who promote themselves as hunt organisers and guides but lack the necessary experience and training.

They’ll take your money as a deposit and then vanish. You can rest easy knowing you’re hunting with a trained expert if you verify that your Outfitter is a member of a local hunting organisation.

4. Check on their business experience

Most legitimate operators will have learned the ropes as an employee of an Outfitter before striking out on their own. This will ensure that you have a positive experience on your safari. For a professional hunter to become an outfitter in South Africa, they must first be qualified for at least three years.

5. Know what to expect on your Cape Buffalo hunt

Hunting for Cape Buffalo in South Africa calls for forethought and preparation. The Cape buffalo is one of Africa’s Big Five and is responsible for more deaths among professional hunters than any other animal in Africa.

On a search for cape buffalo, no one should be too proud to help out. Those who hunt them on a regular basis know to maintain a healthy dose of fear and respect for this lethal animal.

Spoor tracking is commonly used in South African buffalo hunts. If the terrain is suitable, a spot-and-stalk strategy can be implemented. If you go on your first cape buffalo hunt, it won’t be your last.