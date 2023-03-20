Castaic man killed walking on I-5  

California Highway Patrol officers reported a 21-year-old man was killed after being struck by a 2019 Ford Transit 250 van while walking in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Castaic.

A 57-year-old Stevenson Ranch man stopped and called 911 after the collision, which was reported at 2:47 a.m.

The coroner’s office website identified the decedent as Lance Lott, a Castaic resident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lott was strucked and killed on the northbound side of the road, near the Castaic Commercial Enforcement Facilty, according to an incident report from the CHP Newhall area office. It’s not known at this time whether Lott was impaired at the time of the crash, which resulted in a SigAlert for approximately five hours Saturday.

This crash is under investigation by the Newhall-area office. Any witnesses can contact the office at 661-600-1600.