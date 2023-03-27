Chamber to host information session on organic waste

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled Thursday to host the city of Santa Clarita and Burrtec Waste industries for a community-wide informational session on the new state-mandated organics recycling program, which will begin on July 1.

The virtual session will be free and open to the entire community. Earlier this year, Burrtec was awarded with the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the city of Santa Clarita. The virtual webinar is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

“We are looking forward to hearing from the city and Burrtec on the upcoming changes and how the state mandates will be implemented,” Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a prepared statement.

The virtual informational session will cover the new state-mandated organics recycling program, rate changes, cart color changes, food waste pails and enhanced waste services. Business owners and residents can send their questions in advance to [email protected] After the presentation there will be time for community questions to be addressed.

“It’s important for everyone to be aware of the upcoming changes as well as any additional charges businesses will face when the new changes are implemented,” Ivan Volschenk, president & CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the statement. “The chamber is proud to continue to bring necessary and relevant information to our entire community, to make certain everyone is equipped with adequate information once the new contract begins.”

To register for the event, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab. If you would like more information, email [email protected]