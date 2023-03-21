Child airlifted due to medical emergency in Valencia

A child was airlifted from Valencia due to a medical emergency on Tuesday, according to reports from the scene and L.A. County radio dispatch traffic.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to West Creek Park at 1:16 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 1:22 p.m.

Dan Watson/The Signal

Aldana said the Fire Department requested an airlift due to the need of emergency medical services.

