Coffee with a Cop set for March 15 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing for its next Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, March 15, at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Canyon Country from 9 to 11 a.m.

According to a community message from the SCV Sheriff’s Station, members of the public are encouraged to participate and get to know their zone deputies. Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 26591 Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, will provide coffee, pastries and store coupons for those who attend.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions, share their concerns and get to know deputies who serve their community.