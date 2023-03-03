Coffee with a Cop set for March 15 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Captain Justin Diez, left, takes questions from SCV residents assembled at the Corner Bakery in Valencia during the Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday morning, 072022.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Captain Justin Diez, left, takes questions from SCV residents assembled at the Corner Bakery in Valencia during the Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday morning, 072022. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing for its next Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, March 15, at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Canyon Country from 9 to 11 a.m.  

According to a community message from the SCV Sheriff’s Station, members of the public are encouraged to participate and get to know their zone deputies. Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at 26591 Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country, will provide coffee, pastries and store coupons for those who attend.  

Members of the public will have the opportunity to ask questions, share their concerns and get to know deputies who serve their community.  

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS