Deputies detain man at gunpoint 

Deputies detained a man at gunpoint at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Oak Avenue after he led deputies on a foot pursuit, according to Sgt. Adam Stoll, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Stoll said the suspect, a man in his 30’s described as having an “extensive criminal history” with “numerous warrants for his arrest,” fled during a routine traffic stop. During the chase, Stoll said the man discarded a handgun, which was later recovered, and he was chased into an alley behind Canyon Muffler and Smog.

After the man hopped a fence, Stoll confirmed deputies were able to get him to stop after drawing their weapons on him.

Stoll said the man was later identified as being wanted by the Probation Department. No deputies were injured and the suspect was treated for minor injuries as a result of hopping over the fence.