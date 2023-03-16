Deputies detain man at gunpoint 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station interview the suspect in the back of a cruiser car at the intersection of Ruether Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road on Thursday, 031623. Dan Watson / The Signal.
Deputies detained a man at gunpoint at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Oak Avenue after he led deputies on a foot pursuit, according to Sgt. Adam Stoll, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Stoll said the suspect, a man in his 30’s described as having an “extensive criminal history” with “numerous warrants for his arrest,” fled during a routine traffic stop. During the chase, Stoll said the man discarded a handgun, which was later recovered, and he was chased into an alley behind Canyon Muffler and Smog.  

After the man hopped a fence, Stoll confirmed deputies were able to get him to stop after drawing their weapons on him.  

Stoll said the man was later identified as being wanted by the Probation Department. No deputies were injured and the suspect was treated for minor injuries as a result of hopping over the fence. 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station search a suspect’s car on Thursday, 031623. Dan Watson / The Signal.
Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

