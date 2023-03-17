Forgery allegation leads to bike-shop bust  

A motorcycle transaction gone awry led to an arrest at a Saugus showroom for motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and UTVs, according the Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

A Santa Clarita man trying to buy a motorcycle around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the business on Golden Triangle Road drew the attention of law enforcement after false information was detected on the loan application, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

“The suspect was detained on scene,” according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies located a counterfeit driver’s license and counterfeit Social Security card during a search of his wallet.”

He was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, forgery and possessing a fraudulent public seal, Arriaga noted.

He was booked into the station and later released on his own recognizance.