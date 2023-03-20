Man and woman arrested on suspicion of forging U.S. Savings Bond check 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Two people, a 43-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who share a home address in Canyon Country, were arrested on suspicion of forgery exceeding $950 on March 8 at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Arriaga said the pair matched the description, and were later positively identified, of suspects who attempted to cash a fraudulent U.S. Savings Bond for $10,000.  

“Deputies confirmed the male and female attempted to cash a fraudulent U.S. Savings Bond for $10,000,” wrote Arriaga in a prepared statement. “They were arrested and booked for forgery, and later released on their own recognizance.” 

The man and the woman were initially held in lieu of $20,000 bail before being released. 

