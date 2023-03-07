Man and woman arrested on suspicion of grand theft 

An early-morning report of grand theft on Thursday in Canyon Country led to the arrest of a man and a woman thought to be responsible for the theft, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The call for service occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. on the 29700 block of Shenandoah Lane, following a claim that more than $4,000 worth of equipment had been stolen out of the victim’s work vehicle.

Deputies were able to obtain a description of the suspects’ vehicle from surveillance footage and, during investigation, learned the whereabouts of the victim’s property.

“They arrived to the 29400 block Florabunda Road, Canyon Country, and located a vehicle matching the suspect description, identified to have the victim’s property in view,” wrote Arriaga in a statement to The Signal. “Deputies learned the suspects possibly resided at a residence on the 29400 block [of] Florabunda Road.”

After call-outs were made, a man, a 40-year-old Santa Clarita resident, and a woman, a 33-year-old Santa Clarita resident, exited the residence and were detained. While detained, deputies said they confirmed the pair were the suspects in question and that the woman had an outstanding warrant.

Arriaga stated both suspects remain in custody at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at the time of this publication.