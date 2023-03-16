Man arrested on suspicion of drugs, weapons charges 





Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s J-Team arrested a 29-year-old Taft man Tuesday on suspicion of carrying a controlled substance while armed.

Deputies with the station’s Juvenile Intervention Team, which generally focuses on drug-related crimes, located a motorcycle at 24020 Newhall Ave. that had been reported stolen.

After detaining the driver, deputies searched the vehicle and reported finding drug paraphernalia, a baggie with methamphetamine, an expandable baton, ammunition and a loaded pistol, according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The man also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a lead cane (baton), possession of a loaded firearm by an addict and grand theft (motorcycle).

He was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody as of the publication of this story, Arriaga said. Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online indicated there was no bail amount set at this time.