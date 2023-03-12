Man killed in Newhall Stabbing   

A man was stabbed and killed on 22500 block of 14th Street in Newhall on Saturday night at approximately 11:30 p.m., according to a statement provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

“Santa Clarita Valley Station deputies responded to the location regarding a call of males fighting inside a business,” read the statement. “When they arrived, they discovered a male adult suffering from an apparent stab wound to his upper body.”

The statement went on to say that once paramedics arrived, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies with Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station have detained “persons of interest”, however it’s unknown, at the time of this publication, how many suspects were detained in connection with the incident.

The matter is being investigated by LASD’s Homicide division, who is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.