One transported after traffic collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road 

One person was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance Monday afternoon as a result of a traffic collision, according to emergency personnel.

Martin Rangel, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the agency received a call regarding a traffic collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road in Saugus at approximately 4:36 p.m. The incident occurred south of Quail Trail and the Santa Clarita Valley Equestrian Center, according to fire officials.

The Fire Department dispatched two ambulances, and one came down transporting one person to a nearby hospital.

This traffic collision marked eight months since the fatal traffic collision that resulted in the deaths of four men on the same road in late August.