Pedestrian killed in vehicle collision near Castaic  

A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a vehicle near Castaic Thursday night, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office.

At approximately 8:55 p.m., a 65-year-old Bakersfield resident was walking northbound on the east shoulder of Castaic Road, south of the Interstate 5 southbound overcrossing.

A 60-year-old Tujunga resident driving a 2017 Audi A4 was driving northbound on Castaic Road, south of the overcrossing, at approximately 30 mph.

The Bakersfield resident began crossing the southbound lane of Castaic Road, entering the northbound lane directly into the path of the Tujunga resident’s travel, for an unknown reason.

With no time to take evasive action, the Tujunga resident struck the Bakersfield resident with the left front of his vehicle, causing the Bakersfield resident to travel through the front windshield.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene and provided aid to both involved parties.

Two separate ambulances transported both the Bakersfield resident and Tujunga resident to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, with both parties sustaining major injuries.

“At 9:46 p.m., Party No. 1 (Bakersfield resident) was pronounced deceased by (a) Henry Mayo Hospital Emergency Room physician … as a result of his injuries from this collision,” read the release.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this collision can contact Officer Banovitz at the Newhall Area CHP Office at 661-600-1600.