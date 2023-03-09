SCAA to host paper collage painting demo at The Main

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled to spotlight Dilmit Singh’s watercolor demo on June 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Main Theatre in Newhall, 24266 Main St.

“In this demonstration, I will work with some of my favorite media to create a stained paper collage painting,” Singh said in a prepared statement. “I will use ink and Japanese textured paper to showcase the versatility of watercolor. I will walk participants through the process of defining subject matter in ink and watercolor using brushes and bamboo pens and watching a composition come to life as the cold pressed paper substrate is skillfully layered with stained paper to create a unique watercolor mixed-media piece.”

Singh believes that an intentional approach to creativity involves identifying the specific tools and techniques that will breathe life into a composition. Singh is a self-taught artist who derives inspiration from her natural surroundings. She paints in both oil and watercolors and strives to capture light, shade and shadow. Watercolor allows her to be loose, airy and sketchy; while the buttery spread of oil color gives her the freedom to capture the robustness of people, places and things.

Her daily practice extends to sketching, plein air painting and replicating the works of masters. Studying her favorite artists like Monet and the impressionists has helped her recognize her style; and the inspiration for pursuing both mediums, watercolor and oil, comes from Sargent. In the past couple of years, she has taken workshops with many established local artists and is grateful for their insights, the SCAA statement said. Her work has received multiple awards at neighborhood shows and been juried into, among others, The Mid-Valley Arts League and the California Art Club.

As a teacher and writer, Singh gives readers insight into her artwork by walking them through the stories that inspired her. She attributes her energy to interactive activities like reading, writing, traveling, hiking and gardening that ultimately stimulate creative expression.

