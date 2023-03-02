SCV Sheriff’s Station OHV Grant Request available for public review and comment

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is preparing to submit the department’s annual Off Highway Vehicle grant request. The application will be available for a 60-day review by the public beginning on March 6 and ending on May 1.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station polices the city of Santa Clarita and unincorporated communities including a portion of the Angeles National Forest, as well as Bouquet Canyon, Canyon Country, Castaic, Gorman, Hasley Canyon, Newhall, Neenach, Sand Canyon, Saugus, Sleepy Valley, Southern Oaks, Stevenson Ranch, Sunset Point, Tesoro del Valle, Valencia, Val Verde, West Hills and West Ranch.

These areas have hundreds of miles of OHV riding trails and open land where riders frequent, and there are several dedicated OHV riding areas, including Hungry Valley, Rowher Flats, Drinkwater Flats and Texas Canyon.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station Off-Highway Vehicle team was formed more than 20 years ago to conduct enforcement of off-highway vehicle riding areas. The team is funded through grants from California State Parks, as well as funds provided by the city of Santa Clarita.

The public may view the application or provide comments by visiting the California State Parks website at olga.ohv.parks.ca.gov/egrams_ohmvr/user/home.aspx. Questions may also be directed to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez at [email protected] and carbon copying [email protected]