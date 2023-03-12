Shooting leaves one in critical condition 

A shooting that occurred sometime around 3 a.m. on Sunday sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Jason Ely, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Ely said the details surrounding the shooting, including the time and location, are unknown but said deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in regards to a gunshot wound victim at approximately 3:30 a.m.

“Deputies responded to Henry Mayo Hospital regarding a gunshot victim and the call indicated the victim was dropped off at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound,” said Ely. “Investigation is ongoing. At the time, the victim was being treated in critical.”

Ely said it’s unknown, at the time of this publication, if there have been any arrests made in connection with the shooting.