Shooting leaves one in critical condition 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A shooting that occurred sometime around 3 a.m. on Sunday sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Jason Ely, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

Ely said the details surrounding the shooting, including the time and location, are unknown but said deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in regards to a gunshot wound victim at approximately 3:30 a.m. 

“Deputies responded to Henry Mayo Hospital regarding a gunshot victim and the call indicated the victim was dropped off at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound,” said Ely. “Investigation is ongoing. At the time, the victim was being treated in critical.” 

Ely said it’s unknown, at the time of this publication, if there have been any arrests made in connection with the shooting.    

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

