Students host Black History Month art show

Marking the final day of Black History Month, students of the William S. Hart Union High School District held a Black History Month art show on Feb. 28 to display their art pieces depicting Black history.

“I brought my son and he referred to it as a museum,” said Cherise Moore, trustee area 3 representative for the district. “The art was amazing.”

Photo courtesy of the William S. Hart Union High School District or Hart district The William S. Hart Union High School District hosted its annual Black History Month student art show at the district office at the end of February. More than 20 students submitted art pieces to be showcased that night, and students included an artist statement explaining why they chose the Black historical figure to depict through art.

Nineteen pieces of art were on display, all made by students, with the original idea for the art show coming from the students.

According to Debbie Dunn, executive assistant and communications coordinator for the Hart district, a group of students approached her one day interested in hosting an art show for Black History Month.

Dunn worked with the students to put on the art show and had their first Black History Month art show last year. The goal: Make it an annual event.

The 2023 Black History Month art show marked the second year of its occurrence and the start of it becoming an annual event.

Students utilized multiple mediums to bring their pieces to life – drawing, painting, digital and photography.

While students had full creative liberties with their art pieces, a theme was in place if students sought direction: Celebrating community, caring, courage and creativity during Black History Month. The theme derives from the Hart school district’s core values.

Students were also tasked with writing a piece of dialogue to go along with their art, presenting the art’s meaning and story at the art show to attendees.

“I really enjoyed that, and it was wonderful artwork and wonderful dialogue that was written underneath each piece,” said Bob Jensen, trustee area 4 representative.

Art pieces depicted themes from empowerment to struggle.

“I think the students really enjoyed being able to display their art,” said Dunn.

Many members of the community came to support the students and learn what they can about the Black community through art.

“I can say that we had a really good turnout this year and not only the artists but friends and family members and community members,” said Dunn.