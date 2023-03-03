Supervisors appoint Marrone as new county fire chief

News release

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appointed Anthony C. Marrone to serve as the 10th Fire Chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, effective Tuesday, Feb. 28.

After serving as the interim fire chief for more than 11 months, Marrone steps into the permanent role.

With more than 37 years of experience, his well-established career combines broad experience in both emergency and business operations with an extensive list of accomplishments and assignments, including supervising and managing the Leadership and Professional Standards Bureau, Special Services Bureau, Emergency Medical Services Bureau, East Regional Operations Bureau, and Central Regional Operations Bureau, in addition to managing special projects and Business Operations, according to a statement released by the county.

Marrone has also directly managed routine and complex wildland fires and other significant all-risk incidents, the statement said.

The county Fire Department provides traditional and non-traditional fire and life safety services to more than 4 million residents and communities in 60 cities and 122 unincorporated areas served by the department within its 2,311-square-mile service area. The county Fire Department serves the entire Santa Clarita Valley, including the city of Santa Clarita and surrounding unincorporated communities.

The department operates out of 177 fire stations, with just over 5,000 emergency responders and business professionals operating within an annual budget of $1.5 billion. In addition, the Fire Department provides ocean lifeguard, 9-1-1 dispatch, health hazardous materials, and forestry services throughout the county.

“I am thankful to the board for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility and opportunity to move the needle forward and I embrace what lies ahead,” Marrone said in the county news release. “I recognize there is work to be done and I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Supervisors, labor, our membership, and the residents and communities we serve, to do what is best, just, and right; enhance the delivery and quality of emergency and life safety services; stabilize the department’s budget; address our workers’ compensation challenges; focus on employee wellness; and, lead through a lens of equity and diversity, so everyone has a path to success and a workplace where they feel welcome and know that they belong.”