The Signal and Statham Academy present ‘The 2023 SCV All-Star Weekend’

The Signal and Statham Academy are partnering up to present “The 2023 SCV All-Star Weekend” on April 1 at Golden Valley High School, the last faceoff of the season for four basketball teams made up of local high school players.

Players will be voted on by the coaches. The top two boys and girls vote-getters will be the team captains and draft their teams, alternating picks.

Three-point contestants will also be picked by the coaches.

The participating high school basketball boys’ and girls’ teams are from the Foothill League: Golden Valley High School, Hart High School, West Ranch High School, Saugus High School, Canyon High School, Valencia High School and Castaic High School.

An all-day ticket for the event is $5 and free for kids under 10 years old. All of the net roceeds will be donated to the participating schools’ programs.

The event will take place in the Golden Valley High School gym and is scheduled as follows: