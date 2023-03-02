Trenton Irwin football camp returning to SCV 

News release

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin has announced his second annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26 at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

While the camp is free for students and $5 for spectators, donations are encouraged and will support Fostering Youth Independence. The Santa Clarita Valley native said in a prepared statement that he is excited for the opportunity to give back to a community that gave him so much.

The camp will be coached by other NFL, CFL and collegiate football talent. Camp activities will include drills, scrimmages, giveaways, snacks and special awards while allowing campers to interact with their favorite football players. The deadline to enroll your fifth- through eighth-grader is March 20 at po3agency.wixsite.com/trentonirwincamp/register-1.

After graduating from Hart High School Irwin went on to play Division I football at Stanford University. Irwin signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in October 2019 and has since recorded 15 receptions for 231 yards with four touchdowns this past 2022 season.

Irwin is thrilled for the chance to give back to his community and share his experiences and knowledge with the future generation of football players, the statement said.