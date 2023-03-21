Vista Valencia Senior Men’s Golf Club invites seniors to join

News release

If you are recently retired or at least 55 years of age and looking to play golf in an organized club, the Vista Valencia Senior Men’s Golf Club is welcoming new members.

Yearly club dues are $70 and include membership in the Southern California Golf Association. This organization provides the United States Golf Association worldwide handicap system.

Members range in age from the mid-50s to the 90s. The club adopts an informal atmosphere with a touch of competition mixed in, playing 12 monthly tournaments at Vista Valencia Golf Course and eight to 10 “away” tournaments at such courses as Buenaventura, El Cariso, Olivas Links, Los Robles, Sand Canyon and Sterling Hills. The events are set up in flights according to handicaps, so everyone can compete.

The local Vista Valencia tournaments are held on the third Thursday of each month. The current cost is $50 which includes greens fee, golf cart, prize money and lunch. Prizes are awarded for low net scores, closest to the pin and birdies, with additional prize opportunities for “Super Seniors” (age 75 and older). Away competitions with the same types of prizes are scheduled by the away tournament chairman with costs varying based on the course played.

For more information, visit vvsmgc.com or contact Membership Chairman Gary Hallden via phone or text at 661-993-0521 or via e-mail at [email protected].