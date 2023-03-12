Walk and prayer offered to save Haitian children

On 031123 dozens attended Connect 2 Ministries Walk for Restaveks at Valencia Heritage Park on 031123.
On 031123 dozens attended Connect 2 Ministries Walk for Restaveks at Valencia Heritage Park.
The term “restavek” is used to describe an abused child who lives with and serves a family, not their biological one. These children’s situations are a product of their parents being unable to provide for them or simply sold to another family. 

According to Connect 2 Ministries, this has become a common occurrence in Haiti.  

Attendees offer prayer after finishing the Connect 2 Ministries Walk for Restaveks at Valencia Heritage Park on 031123.
Attendees offer prayer after finishing the Connect 2 Ministries Walk for Restaveks at Valencia Heritage Park on 031123.

Dozens of attendees came together on Saturday in Valencia Heritage Park to walk, taking steps forward in Connect 2 Ministries’ mission to save these children.  

“Our goal is to rescue them, to put them in a home where they can heal or where they can grow and ultimately find Jesus,” said founder Greg Barshaw. 

Attendees gather after finishing the Connect 2 Ministries Walk for Restaveks at Valencia Heritage Park on 031123.
Attendees gather after finishing the Connect 2 Ministries Walk for Restaveks at Valencia Heritage Park on 031123.

According to Connect 2 Ministries’ website, Haiti has approximately 300,000 restaveks. Meaning, around one in 15 Haitian children are enslaved.  

The walk offered not only money toward the cause, but prayers as well. 

Attendees gather after finishing the Connect 2 Ministries Walk for Restaveks at Valencia Heritage Park on 031123.
Attendees gather after finishing the Connect 2 Ministries Walk for Restaveks at Valencia Heritage Park on 031123.

“We’re just gonna keep on praying,” said attendee Jane Wright.  

The walk itself was, as attendee Rachel Gibbs describes, “not long.” 

“It was not about the walking, it was about finding spots to stop and pray,” said attendee Cindy Danielson.  

To donate to Connect 2 Ministries, visit bit.ly/3mzopAn.  For more information, visit bit.ly/3J8GOf2. 

On 031123 dozens attended Connect 2 Ministries Walk for Restaveks at Valencia Heritage Park.
On 031123 dozens attended Connect 2 Ministries Walk for Restaveks at Valencia Heritage Park. Rylee Holwager/The Signal
