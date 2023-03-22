Copter 15 airlifts one in Wednesday water rescue 

First responders were called for a water rescue behind the Food 4 Less Canyon Country location’s parking lot, on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road at 3:08 p.m. They arrived on the scene at 3:13 p.m.  

Firefighters learned of a person at the edge of the water, not in the water, on an island in between two lanes of flowing water, according to Benitez.  

Copter 15 airlifted the patient to safety at 3:31 p.m., according to Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.  

According to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic, the person refused medical attention and a transport.  

No transports occurred and no injuries were reported, according to Aldana.  

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

