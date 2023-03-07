Woman and man arrested during domestic dispute 

Two 22-year-old Canyon Country residents, a woman and a man, were arrested on suspicion of different charges following a domestic dispute on Sunday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, where deputies received a report of domestic violence.

“During a verbal argument between a female and her boyfriend, they engaged in a physical altercation, resulting in minor injury to the male. He declined medical attention,” wrote Arriaga in a statement to The Signal. “During the argument, the male also retrieved the cellphone of a female friend invited to the residence and threw it, causing it to break.”

The woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, while the man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism. Both were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and were later released on bond.