Zonta to host Women in Service Event March 25

News release

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will honor outstanding women volunteers, nominated by the organizations they serve, for contributing their time and expertise to make the community a better place to live.

This 38th Women in Service luncheon event is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at the Canyon County Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita. The event honors the nominated volunteers for their community service, leadership and making a difference in the community – especially improving the lives of women.

Organizations and nominees that will be recognized at the event are: American Association-University Women, Santa Clarita, Marianne Bakic; American Cancer Society, Patricia Shinozaki; SCV Boys & Girls Club, Nyasia Surrgick; Carousel Ranch, Yvonne Rockwell; Bridge to Home, Susan Dodge; Child & Family Center, Aida Weinstein; Circle of Hope, Nola Aronson; College of the Canyons Foundation, Gloria Mercado-Fortine; Coco Moms, Twana Marshall; Fostering Youth Independence, Rainie Cuomo; Greetings with Gratitude, Serena Schaffer; Henry Mayo Newhall Mayo Hospital Foundation, Katie Varner; Salvation Army, Holly Roehn; SCV Education Foundation, Kathy Buckley; Sam Dixon Family Health Center, Ashley Hernandez; Senior Center, Rose Link; Single Mothers Outreach, Pat Lusk; Soroptimist Greater Santa Clarita, Holly Hanlin; Straightening Reins, Angela Matheus; and Sunrise Rotary, Jessica Roussel Chambers.

One exceptional nominee will be chosen to receive the Carmen Sarro Award for “Improving the Status of Women Through Community Service” and “Working for a Cause – not Applause!” This award recognizes the honoree and honors Carmen Sarro, a longtime Zonta member who died in 2003. The Carmen Sarro Award was designated in 2004 and recognizes Sarro not only for her Zonta service, but also for her community contributions.

Reservations are available at www.scvzonta.org. Individual reservations are $75 each, if postmarked before March 10; reservations made from March 10 through March 17 will be $90 each. No reservations will be accepted after March 17.