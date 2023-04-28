44th annual Santa Clarita Dodger Day set for June 17 vs. Giants

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting residents to purchase tickets for the 44th Annual Santa Clarita Dodger Day. This year’s game will be between the hometown Los Angeles Dodgers and their longtime rivals, the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, June 17, at 6:10 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online by visiting SCVDodgerDay.com.

Dodger Day offers Santa Clarita residents a chance to catch a ballgame with family and friends. Ticket prices range from $60 each for Reserve Value MVP to $99 Infield Loge Box seats.

A limited number of tickets will be available in various seating tiers and tickets are grouped together, ensuring attendees will sit near other Santa Clarita residents during the game.

The first 500 tickets sold will receive a Santa Clarita Dodger Day T-shirt to commemorate the event.

For more information, visit SCVDodgerDay.com or contact Ashley Gurrola at 661)-286-4165.