Attempted robbery at Stater Bros.: One suspect detained, two outstanding

A knife was pulled on a Stater Bros. employee in a robbery attempt on Wednesday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic.

According to Deputy Hoslet, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station who declined to provide a first name, three men entered the Stater Bros. in Canyon Country at approximately 3:40 p.m. attempting to steal items. One of the three pulled a knife on one of the employees, Hoslet said.

Deputies detained one of the suspects, but two of the suspects remain outstanding, according to Hoslet.

According to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic, the remaining suspects were seen heading toward Via Princessa.

At the time of this publication, deputies remain on the scene and the incident is under investigation.