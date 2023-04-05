Club offers intro to fly fishing for women

By Molly Meredith

Signal Staff Writer

Santa Clarita’s only fly-fishing club is hosting its first-ever women’s fly-fishing class, scheduled June 3 for all ages at Chesebrough Park, 23505 Sunset Hills Drive in Valencia.

The class will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the cost is $25 per person. A warm-up yoga class and lunch will be provided along with instruction in casting, fly and knot tying, entomology, stream safety etiquette, equipment and conservation. There will also be raffles and prizes for attendees.

This class consists of six different stations all led by certified instructors with years of experience, who are mainly women.

Connie Bullock, past president and spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Casting Club, said that “fly fishing is technical and has a lot of mechanics to it” and it is “very different from traditional fishing.”

Bullock added, “Fly fishing is more sophisticated, gentler and a great sport for women,” which is why they are holding this event.

In a statement posted to the club’s website, Bullock says club members “want to leverage off of that interest by providing women with an introduction to the fun, the challenge, and the benefits of this great sport. Women have demonstrated an almost uncanny ability to excel at fly fishing within a relatively short time after being introduced to it, hence my challenge to women to see for themselves just what fly fishing has in store for them.”

The event is limited to 42 participants and you can sign up at bit.ly/3Klehok.