COC University Center to host open house Tuesday

News release

The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons will host an in-person open house event from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday to provide community members and prospective students with information about the wide variety of degree and certificate programs offered by University Center partner institutions, including University of La Verne, University of Massachusetts Global, National University and CSU Dominguez Hills.

Held in the University Center lobby, the event allows attendees to meet with university representatives, learn about financial aid programs, speak with counselors and submit admission applications.

“We are excited to welcome prospective students to the University Center to learn about the degree programs offered right here on the College of the Canyons campus,” Leslie Carr, director of operations at the University Center, said in a prepared statement. “Our partners will be offering new programs including bachelor’s degrees in sociology, communications and media, cybersecurity, as well as a master’s degree in social work. Our newest partner, California State University Dominguez Hills, will be offering two Occupational Safety and Health Administration certificates in safety and health. There truly is something for everyone at the University Center.”

Most of the partners offer financial assistance and a streamlined transfer path from COC to students who complete their courses through the University Center.

Since it opened in 2002, the goal of the 110,000 square-foot University Center has been to increase student access to advanced degrees by forging partnerships with surrounding four-year colleges and universities. Those institutions then make their academic programs available to students through courses offered at the University Center. These partnerships enable students to earn advanced degrees without leaving the Santa Clarita Valley. Over the past 21 years, 4,168 students have graduated from the programs offered by the University Center’s partner institutions.

The University Center is located on COC’s Valencia campus and is best accessed via University Center Drive, the southernmost campus entrance on Rockwell Canyon Road. Parking in campus parking lots 13, 14, and 15 will be free during the open house event.

For more information about the University Center Open House event and programs, visit www.cocuniversitycenter.com, call 661-362-5111 or email [email protected]