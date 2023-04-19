Deputies: Approximately 2,050 doses of narcotics located in arrest  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 41-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of two charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies patrolling the Cedarfalls Drive and Dandelion Drive area observed a man not adhering to vehicle code on a bicycle.  

As deputies approached the suspect, he dropped two plastic bags of narcotics, according to Arriaga. The narcotics were later identified as fentanyl.  

“During a search of the suspect, deputies additionally located a plastic bag containing methamphetamine,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “The fentanyl was approximately 36 grams in weight and the methamphetamine was approximately 5 grams in weight, equating to approximately 2,050 doses of narcotics.” 

The man was arrested and booked on suspicion of two charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

He is being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.  

