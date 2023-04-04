Deputies: Newhall resident involved in narcotic sales arrested  

A 36-year-old Newhall resident was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and drug paraphernalia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 3 p.m. deputies with the J-Team were patrolling the area near Avenida Rotella and Lyons Avenue when they observed a man whom they recognized as a local resident who was on felony probation for narcotic sales.

The suspect was riding away on an electric bike, as they observed, and deputies conducted a traffic stop.

“A search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of a plastic baggie containing a large quantity of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a plastic container containing a large quantity of fentanyl,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond.