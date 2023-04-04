Deputies: Newhall resident involved in narcotic sales arrested  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 36-year-old Newhall resident was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and drug paraphernalia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 3 p.m. deputies with the J-Team were patrolling the area near Avenida Rotella and Lyons Avenue when they observed a man whom they recognized as a local resident who was on felony probation for narcotic sales.  

The suspect was riding away on an electric bike, as they observed, and deputies conducted a traffic stop. 

“A search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of a plastic baggie containing a large quantity of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a plastic container containing a large quantity of fentanyl,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.  

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released on bond. 

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

