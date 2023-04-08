Easter weekend in SCV 

Easter may be Sunday, but all across the Santa Clarita Valley are Easter-themed festivities taking place for the entire weekend. Following is a sampling of the Easter egg hunts and events available for local families:

Eggstravaganza

The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Eggstravaganza returns Saturday at 10 a.m. The family-friendly egg hunt, featuring 20,000 eggs, is free and open to ages 10 and under. The hunt begins at 10 a.m. at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3Mnu6w7.

Splash and Dash Egg Hunt at the Aquatic Center

The Santa Clarita Aquatics Center is playing host to a unique egg hunting experience. Children ages 3 to 10 are invited to participate in a free swimming egg hunt at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway. Children will be let into the pool in groups of 200, so all children have a chance to participate in the hunt. Life jackets will be available to those who need them. The hunt is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and the city will be accepting canned goods for the local food pantry. For more information, visit bit.ly/40PNlDb.

Spring Jubilee & Healthy Parks Fair

The L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department is accommodating all ages from 4 to 16 for afternoon activities on Saturday. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees are invited to enjoy an egg hunt, music, fun crafts, family games, snacks, a photo booth for the whole family and learning opportunities for health care. Two magic shows are scheduled at 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. The egg hunt times are: ages 0-3: 11:30 a.m.; ages 4-5: 12 p.m.; ages 6-8: 12:30 p.m.; ages 9-12: 12-1 p.m.; ages 13-16: 1:30 p.m. The fair will take place at the Castaic Regional Sports Complex, 312320 N. Castaic Road.

Easter at Real Life Church

Real Life Church is bringing out all of the offerings for an afternoon full of activities on Saturday. Real Life is set to have a petting zoo, bounce houses, photo ops, food trucks, kid activities and more. The festivities are scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Real Life Church is located at 23841 Newhall Ranch Road. For more information and services, visit reallifechurch.org/easter.

United Methodist Easter Service and Egg Hunt

The United Methodist Church is inviting the community Sunday at 9:30 a.m. to its Easter service, followed by a 10:30 a.m. egg hunt. The celebration is set to feature music and a message of hope. The church reminds attendees to bring their own baskets. The United Methodist Church is located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/3mmFTjF.

‘Santa Clarita’s Best Easter Egg Hunt’

Trident Martial Arts is hosting an Easter egg hunt with one goal in mind, spoiling the children. The Easter egg hunt is set to have 5,000 Easter eggs, mixing in golden eggs containing cash, gift cards, prizes and more. The Easter bunny will be present to take photos. The hunt is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Trident Martial Arts, 19247 Golden Valley Road. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3zEUeei.

Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita Easter Bunny Egg Hunt

Harley Davidson of Santa Clarita will be hosting an egg hunt and lunch for all ages. The egg hunt is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and then lunch will be provided after the hunt is over. Lunch will consist of grill menu items such as hot dogs. Kids will have the opportunity to ride stacyc e-bikes and take photos with the Easter bunny. The event is scheduled to end at 2 p.m. and Harley Davidson is located at 21130 Centre Pointe Parkway. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3nX16Br.