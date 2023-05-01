Firefighters quickly knock down quarter-acre blaze 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene.
FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A quarter-acre brush fire near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Via Princessa on Sunday was knocked down within approximately 10 minutes of its first report, according to Martin Rangel, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

The Fire Department believed that, initially, the fire threatened nearby structures. However, its quick knockdown assured that it would not. The fire was first reported at 4:35 p.m. and was knocked down at approximately 4:45 p.m. 

Rangel said the fire burned some light grass and was contained in a quick manner. A Fire Department airship and dozer were initially called in to assist, but were quickly canceled.  

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

