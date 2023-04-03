Grace Baptist Church gives church leaders tools to lead through music

Grace Baptist Church played host to an event providing church leaders across Southern California with the tools to be better equipped in their church leader journey at the “Sing! West” conference on Saturday.

“It’s training for worship leaders, it’s training for those involved with children’s ministry, as it relates to music for musicians, singers,” said Ryan Foglesong, pastor of corporate worship at Grace Baptist. “Basically, for anybody involved on a Sunday morning at their church, they hope to have a conference every year that serves those folks.”

Musician Gary Montgomery plays along on the Irish whistle as the group sings “Rejoice” in a break out session entitled Kids Music Foundation during the Sing! West event held at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 040123. Dan Watson/The Signal

Grace Baptist worked with Getty music to host the conference.

“The Getty team has been great to equip us,” said Foglesong.

Musician Deborash Klemme, left, looks on as Maggie White, plays an Irish reel as she demonstrates the violin in a break out session entitled Kids Music Foundation during the Sing! West event held at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 040123. Dan Watson/The Signal

Keith and Kristyn Getty are hymn-writers and performers who work to host a four-day conference in their resident town of Nashville, Tennessee.

Foglesong described hymns as, “a little bit of a forgotten art,” and through the conferences leaders learn the art in hopes of continuing it.

Musician Deborash Klemme plays a piece by Mozart as she demonstrates the violin in a break out session entitled Kids Music Foundation during the Sing! West event held at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 040123. Dan Watson/The Signal

The breakout sessions available at the conference included electric guitar, acoustic guitar, electric bass and drums, songcraft and the art of hymn writing, and the pastor and the worship leader partnership.

“It’s been really neat,” said Foglesong. “It’s been great to see all the turnout. We really didn’t know how many people would come out to this and it’s been we got people from San Diego, we got people from Bakersfield.”

Children ages five to eleven applaud as thye listen to the various typles of music that can be played on the violin in a break out session entitled Kids Music Foundation during the Sing! West event held at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 040123. Dan Watson/The Signal

Shauntae and Landon Martin came from their church in Orange County to come back with more skills to share with their church.

“It was our director of our music department, we’re both on the worship team at our church, and they offered it to us as like a worship team experience to get to come together and just learn more about how to improve on various things,” said Shauntae.

Zach White joins a panel as they discus modern Christian music in a break out session during the Sing! West event held at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 040123. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I mean, something as simple as like new, different sticks to use for the drums and then how to learn a new song to practice,” said Landon.

The “Sing! West” conference offered a one-day, condensed conference in Santa Clarita compared to the four-day conference in Nashville. The two end the same way, however, with one big concert.

Keith Getty joins a panel as they discus modern Christian music in a break out session during the Sing! West event held at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 040123. Dan Watson/The Signal