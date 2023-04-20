Hart district board member Webb announces resignation

News release

William S. Hart Union High School District governing board member James Webb has announced his resignation from the board, effective May 2.

Webb has decided to step down to ensure that he has more time to spend with his family, according to a statement issued by the Hart district Thursday morning. Family obligations, including caring for elderly parents, have become a priority for him, the statement said, adding that Webb believes that by stepping down, he will also have the opportunity to pursue career options closer to home that do not require frequent travel to Sacramento.

“This has been a difficult decision given my ongoing commitment to the important work that is happening in the Hart district. I’m proud of the Hart District and what we’ve accomplished together. It’s tough to leave, but I’m confident my colleagues on the board will keep leading with One Hart, focused on ensuring that our students are ‘Opportunity Ready,’” Webb said in the release.

“Mr. Webb’s leadership through the pandemic was instrumental in ensuring that the district continued to provide a high-quality education to students during a challenging time,” the district statement said. “Additionally, Mr. Webb was an essential part of the implementation of the district’s strategic plan, which has resulted in significant progress in the areas of student achievement, staff development and community engagement.”

“During his time on the board, James has been a strong advocate for the needs of all students,” board President Bob Jensen said in the release. “With his background in education and experience as a current Hart district parent, his perspective has been a valuable addition. We thank him for his contributions to our district and wish him the best.”

Webb has assured the board of his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and has offered his assistance in any way possible to ensure that the board continues to function effectively in his absence, the statement said.

According to Education Code Section 5091 (a), the Hart district governing board has 60 days from the date of the vacancy or the filing of the member’s deferred resignation to either order an election or make a provisional appointment.