Hart district cancels board meeting due to lack of quorum 

The William S. Hart Union High School District reported Thursday that its next regular governing board meeting, scheduled Wednesday, will be canceled due to an expected lack of quorum.

Board member James Webb has informed the district of his intent to resign effective Tuesday, which reduces the size of the board to four members, and two members are unable to attend next week due to personal reasons, leaving the board one member shy of the three members needed for a quorum to hold a meeting.

The next regular meeting is now scheduled 7 p.m. May 17 at the district’s headquarters, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. When the board reconvenes, it is expected to discuss how to proceed with filling the remainder of Webb’s term. The options include the board appointing someone to complete the term or conducting a special election.

The board has 60 days from the effective date of Webb’s resignation to either order an election or make a provisional appointment.

Webb was elected in November 2020 to represent Trustee Area 4 for a four-year term ending on Dec. 13, 2024. The original story on his resignation can be found at bit.ly/3LyfIzp.