Hart Dugout Club hosts casino night fundraiser

The Hart Dugout Club held a “Casino Night” fundraiser earlier this month at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club. The event was held in the hopes of raising money to renovate the baseball field at Hart High School, which has not been renovated since 1986. The fundraiser featured classic casino games such as bingo and poker, as well as a silent auction and a taco bar. The Hart High baseball program has produced 14 Major League Baseball players, ranking the program among the top 25 in the country.

Attendees gather at the taco bar before playing poker qnd bingo during the Hart Dugout Club “Casino Night” Fundraiser held at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys Club in Newhall on Saturday, 041523. Dan Watson/The Signal

Attendees examine items in the silent auction on display during the Hart Dugout Club “Casino Night” Fundraiser held at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys Club in Newhall on Saturday, 041523. Dan Watson/The Signal

Attendees play bingo during the Hart Dugout Club “Casino Night” Fundraiser held at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys Club in Newhall on Saturday, 041523. Dan Watson/The Signal