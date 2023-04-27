Hart Dugout Club hosts casino night fundraiser

Hart baseball coach Jim Ozella, right, thanks the attendees for supporting the team during the Hart Dugout Club "Casino Night" Frundraiser held at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys Club in Newhall on Saturday, 041523. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Hart Dugout Club held a “Casino Night” fundraiser earlier this month at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club. The event was held in the hopes of raising money to renovate the baseball field at Hart High School, which has not been renovated since 1986. The fundraiser featured classic casino games such as bingo and poker, as well as a silent auction and a taco bar. The Hart High baseball program has produced 14 Major League Baseball players, ranking the program among the top 25 in the country.

Attendees gather at the taco bar before playing poker qnd bingo during the Hart Dugout Club “Casino Night” Fundraiser held at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys Club in Newhall on Saturday, 041523. Dan Watson/The Signal
Attendees examine items in the silent auction on display during the Hart Dugout Club “Casino Night” Fundraiser held at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys Club in Newhall on Saturday, 041523. Dan Watson/The Signal
Attendees play bingo during the Hart Dugout Club “Casino Night” Fundraiser held at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys Club in Newhall on Saturday, 041523. Dan Watson/The Signal
Casino Entertainment dealer Mike Geringer deals hands of poker for attendees during the Hart Dugout Club “Casino Night” Fundraiser held at the Santa Clarita Valley Boys Club in Newhall on Saturday, 041523. Dan Watson/The Signal
Dan Watson

Dan Watson

Dan Watson, Director of Photography, has worked in community news on many local newspapers for decades and has worked at The Santa Clarita Signal for a combined total of 13 years.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS