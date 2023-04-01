Lovers and believers of the paranormal, extraterrestrial and spiritual gather in SCV for first-ever Parapod Festival 

Hundreds gathered together for their various loves of the non-physical and extraterrestrial at the first ever two-day Parapod Festival in Valencia on Saturday
Beginning on Friday, attendees were taken on a paranormal adventure at Mentryville Park Ghost Town.
Sheena Metal, psychic medium and radio host, and Robert Hensley, elemental meditation leader and sound therapist, hosted a daytime ghost town investigation. Ben Hansen, paranormal television host, hosted a stargazing session. Patti Negri, celebrity psychic medium, assisted by Stefan Brigati, paranormal investigator and TV personality, took attendees on a tour of the haunted Mentry mansion.
Negri and Brigati recalled their experience during their time as keynote speakers for the event.
The two said that the “spirit box” (Brigati’s audio system that picks up voices of the paranormal) picked up a lot of audio and messages from beyond the grave. Another one of his paranormal devices also picked up a good amount of activity, showing green lights that indicated movement.
Both said that they never expected to end up working in the paranormal field full time, but rather the paranormal never left them alone.
“I can’t really say I got into paranormal because the paranormal chose me,” said Brigati.
Negri said she tried to push aside her psychic medium abilities until 2008 when she realized she could no longer suppress her ability.
Negri’s ability to connect to spirits put her in a “trance” like state, feeling the emotions of the spirits and feeling the need to execute certain actions.
Brigati brings forth his skills of seeing and ability to apply science to the world of the paranormal.
He said throughout his time as a paranormal investigator, he has learned that what makes him different and more valuable in investigations such as “Ghosts Adventures.”
“I’m different than most paranormal investigators, I’m goofy,” said Brigati. “The No. 1 thing you can have in your toolbox is you.”
Brigati said that being “goofy” in an investigation is helpful because spirits do not want to be asked questions that invoke negative emotions. He’d rather ask them about their life than death.
Attendees had the opportunity to walk around the Hyatt Regency Valencia Conference Center, attending workshops, listening to keynote speakers, purchase items from vendors, partake in spiritual services and more.
“My aunt from England, she was a wiccan, so she used to talk to me about the wiccan way before she passed,” said attendee Beth Watson. “I’ve always liked the weird stuff in the world.”
Watson said a large part of her attendance was wanting an escape from the current events of the world. She sought spiritual healing from the real-world events.
Leaders in the Parapod Festival said that their aspirations are to make this an annual event in Santa Clarita.
“When I’ve been thinking about creating a festival, I said there’s no other choice but Santa Clarita,” said Tony Sweet, executive producer of the festival.
City of Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsh McLean happily welcomed the event and expressed her gratitude for the SCV being chosen as the place for the festival.
“I think this is absolutely fabulous,” said McLean. “Hopefully you’ll enjoy being here in Santa Clarita and that this will be a success for all of you.”