Lovers and believers of the paranormal, extraterrestrial and spiritual gather in SCV for first-ever Parapod Festival 

Hundreds gathered together for their various loves of the non-physical and extraterrestrial at the first ever two-day Parapod Festival in Valencia on Saturday

Beginning on Friday, attendees were taken on a paranormal adventure at Mentryville Park Ghost Town.

Paranormal investigator Stefan Brigati shows one of his paranormal equipment tools detecting a possible spirit as he speaks to the audience gathered for their ‘Enhancing paranormal Investigations with Psychic Mediums’ workshop for the first annual 2023 Parapod Festival at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Sheena Metal, psychic medium and radio host, and Robert Hensley, elemental meditation leader and sound therapist, hosted a daytime ghost town investigation. Ben Hansen, paranormal television host, hosted a stargazing session. Patti Negri, celebrity psychic medium, assisted by Stefan Brigati, paranormal investigator and TV personality, took attendees on a tour of the haunted Mentry mansion.

Negri and Brigati recalled their experience during their time as keynote speakers for the event.

Tony Sweet, the Founder of the Parapod Festival, speaks to the audience gathered for the Opening Ceremony for the first annual 2023 Parapod Festival at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

The two said that the “spirit box” (Brigati’s audio system that picks up voices of the paranormal) picked up a lot of audio and messages from beyond the grave. Another one of his paranormal devices also picked up a good amount of activity, showing green lights that indicated movement.

Both said that they never expected to end up working in the paranormal field full time, but rather the paranormal never left them alone.

Dylan Bauer, or ‘Mystic Dylan,’ of the Olde World Emporium lays out a variety of animal bones used for spiritual bone readings for the first annual 2023 Parapod Festival at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I can’t really say I got into paranormal because the paranormal chose me,” said Brigati.

Negri said she tried to push aside her psychic medium abilities until 2008 when she realized she could no longer suppress her ability.

Paranormal television show host Jimmy Church receives a certificate of recognition during the Opening Ceremony for the first annual 2023 Parapod Festival at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Negri’s ability to connect to spirits put her in a “trance” like state, feeling the emotions of the spirits and feeling the need to execute certain actions.

Brigati brings forth his skills of seeing and ability to apply science to the world of the paranormal.

A Ouija board was on display for event attendees to try at Patti Negri’s booth for the first annual 2023 Parapod Festival at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

He said throughout his time as a paranormal investigator, he has learned that what makes him different and more valuable in investigations such as “Ghosts Adventures.”

“I’m different than most paranormal investigators, I’m goofy,” said Brigati. “The No. 1 thing you can have in your toolbox is you.”

Scott Musgrove and Shiloh Catanese from the ‘L.A. Not So Confidential’ podcast and Tammie Merheb-Chavez of the ‘Hollyweird Paranormal’ podcast speak to the audience gathered about the the crimes and hauntings of the Barclay Hotel for the first annual 2023 Parapod Festival at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Brigati said that being “goofy” in an investigation is helpful because spirits do not want to be asked questions that invoke negative emotions. He’d rather ask them about their life than death.

Attendees had the opportunity to walk around the Hyatt Regency Valencia Conference Center, attending workshops, listening to keynote speakers, purchase items from vendors, partake in spiritual services and more.

A stack of creepy dolls are on display at a booth for the first annual 2023 Parapod Festival at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“My aunt from England, she was a wiccan, so she used to talk to me about the wiccan way before she passed,” said attendee Beth Watson. “I’ve always liked the weird stuff in the world.”

Watson said a large part of her attendance was wanting an escape from the current events of the world. She sought spiritual healing from the real-world events.

Paranormal investigator Patti Negri speaks to event attendees at her booth for the first annual 2023 Parapod Festival at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Leaders in the Parapod Festival said that their aspirations are to make this an annual event in Santa Clarita.

“When I’ve been thinking about creating a festival, I said there’s no other choice but Santa Clarita,” said Tony Sweet, executive producer of the festival.

Santa Clarita City Councilmember Marsha McClean speaks to the audience gathered for the Opening Ceremony for the first annual 2023 Parapod Festival at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

City of Santa Clarita Councilwoman Marsh McLean happily welcomed the event and expressed her gratitude for the SCV being chosen as the place for the festival.

“I think this is absolutely fabulous,” said McLean. “Hopefully you’ll enjoy being here in Santa Clarita and that this will be a success for all of you.”

Paranormal television show host Ben Hansen receives a certificate of recognition from Santa Clarita City Councilmember Marsha McClean during the Opening Ceremony for the first annual 2023 Parapod Festival at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal