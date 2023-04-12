Man and woman arrested on suspicion of grand theft; $55,000 stolen goods accumulated

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft on Friday in Canyon Country, accumulating approximately $55,000 in stolen goods, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service regarding a theft that occurred at the Target on Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

“A male adult known to be a repeat theft offender entered the store, selected several items from the display shelves, and exited the store through a rear exit without making an attempt to pay for the items,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “The male then entered a waiting black BMW with the items and fled in an unknown direction.”

Deputies conducted a search of the area and located the vehicle in Canyon Country, on Jason Drive and Via Princessa.

The female driver and her male passenger, a Van Nuys resident, were detained, according to Arriaga. The two were later positively identified as the suspects.

Deputies learned that approximately $2,600 in merchandise had been taken from the store, according to Arriage.

“(H)owever the male suspect had been responsible for several thefts accumulating to approximately $55,000 in value across Southern California for the retail business,” wrote Arriaga.

The man was arrested on suspicion of grand theft. The woman was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy to commit. They were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody at the time of this publication.