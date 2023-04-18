Newhall resident arrested on suspicion of burglary 

A 52-year-old Newhall resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 10 a.m. deputies received a call regarding a burglary that just occurred on the 28000 block of Deep Creek Drive.

“The victim’s ex-boyfriend entered the victim’s home while she was asleep and stole her key ring with attached car key and residence key,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “The suspect fled as the victim awoke.”

At the time the report was taken, the suspect remained outstanding.

Deputies with the Crime Impact Team learned of the suspect’s whereabouts and arrested him on Monday at a motel located at 17901 Sierra Highway, according to Arriaga.

The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of burglary. He was later released per 849(b)(1)PC, according to Arriaga.

California Penal Code Section 849(b)(1) authorizes the release of arrested persons from custody due to insufficient grounds to file a complaint against that person.