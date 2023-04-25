One patrol, one arrest, multiple charges 

One patrol by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station led to an arrest for multiple charges, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 12 a.m. on Monday deputies were patrolling the area near 31611 Castaic Road.

Deputies identified a vehicle with expired registration parked alongside a vehicle that was also not adhering to vehicle code.

Deputies contacted a man and a woman, according to Arriaga. They observed a pocketknife on the man.

“A search of the suspect resulted in the recovery of drug paraphernalia,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “A search of the suspect’s vehicle resulted in the recovery of an unregistered rifle, a container of methamphetamine and loose ammunition.”

The 43-year-old Leona Valley resident was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of a firearm by an addict and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released on bond.