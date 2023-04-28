Roommates arrested on suspicion of identity theft, drunk in public 

Two Bakersfield residents who share a home address were arrested after the California Highway Patrol received a report of two men arguing on the shoulder of Interstate 5 on Wednesday, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall Office.

Greengard said both men were “under the influence of alcoholic beverages” and were both arrested on separate charges.

Upon a search, officers found one of the men to be in possession of allegedly stolen credit cards, check books and ID cards and he was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, according to Greengard.

The other man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, according to Greengard.

The identity theft suspect was booked and held in lieu of $50,000 bail while the drunk in public suspect was released with a citation and held in lieu of $250 bail.