SCV Sheriff’s Station participates in National Drug Take Back Day 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s J-Team are taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Members of the community are invited to drop off unwanted medications in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road. Liquids will not be allowed.

Law enforcement officials will dispose of the unwanted medications in a secure and non-hazardous manner.

This free service will be offered from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000, or visit www.dea.gov for tips on drug awareness.