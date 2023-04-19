SCV Sheriff’s Station participates in National Drug Take Back Day 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Deputy Nelson, left, and Detective Nashla Barakat, of the station's Juvenile Intervention Team, box up drugs that were dropped off during a previous drug take-back day event at the SCV Sheriff's Station.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Deputy Nelson, left, and Detective Nashla Barakat, of the station's Juvenile Intervention Team, box up drugs that were dropped off during a previous drug take-back day event at the SCV Sheriff's Station. Dan Watson/ The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s J-Team are taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Members of the community are invited to drop off unwanted medications in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road. Liquids will not be allowed. 

Law enforcement officials will dispose of the unwanted medications in a secure and non-hazardous manner.  

This free service will be offered from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.  

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000, or visit www.dea.gov for tips on drug awareness. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS