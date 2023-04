The Spring Boutique at the Valencia Hills Clubhouse was held this past weekend, featuring food trucks and a bounce house to go along with the slew of vendors that attendees could shop at. The event also had a raffle, arts & crafts and other entertainment. All of the proceeds from the event were donated to Wave Swim Team, a local nonprofit organization for kids.

Beverly Deutsch picks out a wind chime made from silver plated spoons from the Second Tyme Chimes boot during the Valencia Hills Homeowner’s Association Spring Boutique held at the Valencia Hills clubhouse in Valencia on Saturday, 042223. Dan Watson/The Signal

Attendees examine stuffed animals on display during the Valencia Hills Homeowner’s Association Spring Boutique held at the Valencia Hills clubhouse in Valencia on Saturday, 042223. Dan Watson/The Signal