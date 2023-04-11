Suspect in SCV stalking case arrested 

A 43-year-old Van Nuys man was arrested on suspicion of stalking after making a Santa Clarita Valley homeowner extremely uncomfortable with the number of times he was hovering around their home on the 19600 block of Mathilde Lane.

Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, stated the incident began on March 25 at 6 p.m. when the suspect allegedly asked the homeowner if they had received any packages. After the homeowner stated they had not, they reported the Van Nuys man drove past their home several times throughout the night.

The next morning, the homeowner decided to confront the suspect.

“The victim confronted the suspect at approximately 11 a.m. on [March 26] regarding the past incidents,” wrote Arriaga in a statement. “The suspect fled prior to deputy contact and remained outstanding at the time the report was taken.”

Deputies were eventually able to catch up with the suspect at his residence on the 6600 block of Blucher Avenue in Van Nuys with the assistance of the Crime Impact Team. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and was later released on bond.