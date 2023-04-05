Thank a Veteran Golf Tournament set for Sept. 11

By Molly Meredith

The 10th Annual Thank a Veteran Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Porter Valley Country Club.

The tournament fee includes breakfast, box lunch and a hot buffet dinner. It also includes a putting contest, awards, range balls, and a hole-in-one $5,000 prize. There will be an on-course contest that will include an accuracy drive, putting contest, air cannon and closest to the pin.

There is no charge for veterans but there is a $75 deposit required. This deposit will be returned at registration. Only a military ID will be requested to be shown at check-in. The player fee for non-veterans will be $200. On the day, registration will be from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., opening ceremonies will take place at 8:45-9:15 a.m. and the shotgun start will be at 9:30.

Accoding to organizers, “This day provides us all with an opportunity to honor these men and women who were bound by duty and love of country to do what was asked of them to protect and guard the dreams of all Americans.”