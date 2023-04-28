Truck hauling trailer overturns on I-5 

A truck hauling a trailer filled with motorcycles overturned on the southbound side of Interstate 5 on Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to Craig Little, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash began when the truck collided with a concrete divider and overturned near the Hasley Canyon Road exit in Castaic, according to Little.

The crash involved two vehicles, including the black truck hauling the trailer, and another vehicle with no description available, according to Officer Ramon Kendricks with the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Management Center.

Kendricks said no SIG alert was issued as a result of the crash, as everything was pushed onto the right shoulder safely.

No one was trapped or transported to the hospital as a result of the crash.