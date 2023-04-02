Vehicle fire reported on Highway 14 

A vehicle fire was reported on the southbound side of Highway 14 just north of Newhall Avenue on Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The vehicle, a gray Honda sedan, was carrying three occupants who were able to exit the vehicle without being injured, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.

No lane closures or SIG alerts were issued as a result of the fire, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

The Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division later arrived on the scene to assist with the cleanup.