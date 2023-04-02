Vehicle fire reported on Highway 14 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A vehicle fire was reported on the southbound side of Highway 14 just north of Newhall Avenue on Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

The vehicle, a gray Honda sedan, was carrying three occupants who were able to exit the vehicle without being injured, according to California Highway Patrol logs. 

The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived at the scene.  

No lane closures or SIG alerts were issued as a result of the fire, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.  

The Fire Department’s Health Hazardous Materials Division later arrived on the scene to assist with the cleanup.   

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS