What is cataract: symptoms, causes and treatment

Cataract is a common eye condition that occurs when the lens in the eye becomes cloudy, causing blurred vision and reduced visual acuity. It is a progressive condition that typically affects people over the age of 60, although it can occur at any age.

Symptoms

The symptoms of cataracts can vary depending on the severity of the condition. Here are some common symptoms of cataract:

Blurred vision: People with cataracts often experience blurred vision, which can make it difficult to see objects clearly.

Reduced vision in low light: People with cataracts may find it difficult to see in low-light conditions such as at night or in dimly lit rooms.

Sensitivity to glare: Cataracts can cause people to become more sensitive to glare, making it difficult to see in bright sunlight or under certain lighting conditions.

Double vision: Some people with cataracts may experience double vision in one eye, which can make it difficult to focus on objects.

Halos around lights: Cataracts can cause people to see halos around lights, which can make it difficult to see clearly.

Fading or yellowing of colors: People with cataracts may notice that colors appear faded or yellowed, which can make it difficult to distinguish between colors.

It is important to note that cataracts can develop gradually over time, so some people may not notice any symptoms in the early stages of the condition. If you are experiencing any changes in your vision or have concerns about your eye health, it is important to consult with an eye doctor.

Causes

Cataracts are caused by changes in the structure and clarity of the lens in the eye. While the exact cause of cataracts is not always clear, there are several factors that can increase the risk of developing the condition. Here are some common causes of cataracts:

Age: The most common cause of cataracts is ageing. As people get older, the proteins in the lens of the eye can begin to break down and clump together, causing the lens to become cloudy and opaque.

Family history: Cataracts may run in families, suggesting that there may be a genetic component to the development of the condition.

Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation: Prolonged exposure to sunlight or other sources of UV radiation can increase the risk of developing cataracts.

Smoking: Smoking has been linked to an increased risk of developing cataracts, as well as other eye conditions such as macular degeneration.

Diabetes: People with diabetes are at an increased risk of developing cataracts, as high blood sugar levels can cause damage to the lens of the eye.

Eye injury or surgery: Trauma to the eye or certain types of eye surgery can increase the risk of developing cataracts.

Certain medications: Long-term use of certain medications such as corticosteroids or diuretics can increase the risk of developing cataracts.

It is important to note that while these factors can increase the risk of developing cataracts, not everyone with these risk factors will develop the condition. If you are concerned about your risk of developing cataracts or have any changes in your vision, it is important to speak with an eye doctor.

Treatment

The treatment for cataracts depends on the severity of the condition and the impact it is having on the patient’s vision. In the early stages, cataracts may be managed with changes to eyeglass prescriptions or the use of magnifying lenses. However, as the cataract progresses, surgery may be necessary.

Cataract surgery involves removing the cloudy lens of the eye and replacing it with an artificial lens. The surgery is usually performed as an outpatient procedure, with the patient being given local anesthesia. After the surgery, patients may need to wear an eye patch or protective shield for a few days and use eye drops to prevent infection and promote healing.

In most cases, cataract surgery is a safe and effective procedure that can restore vision and improve the quality of life for people with cataracts. It is important to consult with an eye doctor if you are experiencing symptoms of cataracts or have concerns about your eye health.