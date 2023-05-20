200 by 200-foot brush fire breaks out in Castaic 

FILE PHOTO A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal
A 200 by 200-foot brush fire broke out in Castaic Friday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 5:42 p.m. to original reports of smoke on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near Lake Hughes Road. They arrived on the scene at 5:49 p.m.  

Upon the arrival of four engines, firefighters deemed the brush fire to be a 200 by 200-foot spot.  

Forward progress stopped at 6:30 p.m.  

No structures were threatened, no transports occurred and no injuries were sustained. 

